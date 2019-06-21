It's a big year for Chris Pratt. Not only did he marry Katherine Schwarzenegger earlier this month, he is also celebrating his birthday on Friday!

His new bride made sure that he felt loved with a delightful collection of happy couple photos posted in an Instagram collage on Friday.

"Happy birthday to my darling angel face!" she wrote in the caption. "So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!"

Photo collages seem to be a favored way to honor one another in the newly-united Schwarzenegger-Pratt household. Last December, Pratt posted a sweet collection of photos of the two of them and of Schwarzenegger front and center.

"Happy Birthday Chief!" he wrote in the caption. "Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care."

Pratt, 40 and Schwarzenegger, 29, have had a lot to celebrate lately. The couple married on June 8 at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. It was a romantic outdoor affair and the bride wore not just one but two dresses made by Armani for the big event. Pratt also wore a custom Armani outfit, calling it "the perfect suit."