May 15, 2019, 12:56 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Anna Faris have more in common than their respective relationships with Chris Pratt.

The actor's fiancee and his ex-wife also share a passion for podcasting.

Faris kicked off her own popular advice podcast, "Unqualified," back in 2015, and now author and animal lover Schwarzenegger is following in Faris' footsteps with a digital show of her own called "The Dog That Changed Me." And at the launch party for that podcast, she opened up about her respect for the 42-year-old star.

"(Anna) has an incredibly successful podcast. I really admire all the work that she's done, and she's definitely an expert at it," Schwarzenegger told Us Weekly at Tuesday's event. "Learning from her is another huge gift."

Chris Pratt, then-wife Anna Faris and son Jack Pratt at the ceremony honoring the actor with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 21, 2017. FilmMagic

There's no animosity toward the woman who was married to Pratt for nine years and shares a 6-year-old son with him — only admiration.

"I have such great people in my life that I'm able to learn from in all different areas of life," Schwarzenegger continued. "And (Anna's) definitely somebody that I look up to in the podcast world."

As for her own podcast, which the 29-year-old developed in conjunction with dog food manufacturer Pedigree, the plan is to put the spotlight on pet adoption.

"It will consist of interviews with some of my friends, all inspiring pet parents, where I will be talking with them about the importance of pet adoption and the positive impact dogs have on our lives," Schwarzenegger explained in an Instagram post.

Only time will tell if Faris proves to be as big of a fan of "The Dog That Changed Me" as Schwarzenegger is of "Unqualified." But she's definitely a fan of her ex-husband's fiancee.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt attend the world premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019. Getty Images

Shortly after Pratt shared the happy news about the wedding on the way, Faris was among the first to congratulate the new couple.

"I knew that it was gonna happen, and I love her and I love him," Faris, who's now dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, said during an episode of "Unqualified." "I'm just so happy that they found each other."