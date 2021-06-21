Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrates Chris Pratt's birthday with personal pics

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is paying tribute to husband Chris Pratt on his 42nd birthday.

The 31-year-old author, who welcomed daughter Lyla Maria with Pratt last August, posted a gallery of personal photos of her and the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Monday on Instagram.

Schwarzenegger Pratt's blissful pics included snaps of her and her hubby cozying up to one another at home and at the beach. In one black-and-white shot, the couple share a sweet smooch.

"Happy birthday to my love! You’re the most amazing husband, a loving father, supportive partner, hardest worker (working on your birthday!), excellent chef and so much more," the new mom gushed. "I am so grateful to be living life with you. I love you more than you know! Happy happy!"

Schwarzenegger Pratt's mother, famed journalist Maria Shriver, toasted her son-in-law in the comments, writing, "Happy happy Chris we love you have an awesome day and new year of life you are such a good man."

Schwarzenegger Pratt's heartfelt post comes one day after she honored Pratt, whom she married in June 2019, in a heartfelt Father's Day tribute.

Next to a pic of her husband wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words "GIRL DAD," she wrote, "Happy Father’s Day my love angel! Watching you as a father has been one of the greatest joys and watching you become a girl dad to Lyla Maria has melted my heart!"

"I’ve fallen in love with you all over again," she told the former "Parks and Recreation" star, who also shares an 8-year-old son named Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

"These kids are blessed to have you as their daddy," she added, "and I’m beyond blessed to witness you as a father every day. I love you!"

