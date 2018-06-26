Katherine Heigl posts video apology for 'disrespectful' cemetery pics

share tweet pin email

Katherine Heigl wants her fans and followers to know she's sorry about a recent collection of now-deleted photos she shared on social media.

🙏❤️ A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Jun 24, 2018 at 5:05pm PDT

Over the weekend, the "Suits" star and her husband, Josh Kelley, visited a cemetery in Buffalo, New York, to pay their respects to family, including her late brother and grandparents.

But while there, they also snapped a few playful shots of Heigl frolicking alongside graves and statuary.

"Hey everybody, so I’m in the car driving home from my family time in Buffalo, and I noticed on my Instagram page that the post I posted earlier was getting a lot of reaction," she explained in a two-part video she shared Sunday.

And the 39-year-old actress admitted that the critical attention was fair.

"I realized you guys are right and that was not appropriate and was disrespectful and I’ve taken it down,” she continued. “But somebody commented and … was kind of just saying they didn’t think it was an appropriate thing to do, but that I was probably trying to make a hard moment lighthearted — and that’s exactly what I was doing."

🙏❤️ A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Jun 24, 2018 at 5:09pm PDT

While, in retrospect, she can see how her smiling selfie alongside one memorial statue and her gossipy pose with two other angel grave markers could offend, she went on explain her motivation for the photos.

"It’s kind of a heavy thing to go and visit my loved ones’ graves, and I decided to try to find some moments of levity and humor and didn’t realize how inappropriate I was being," Heigl said. "So I deeply apologize and I thank you guys for understanding that sometimes I don’t think things through clearly enough. And I am grateful for your input and for kind of giving me a head’s up when I’m maybe going too far. And thank you for forgiving me."

The only bit of levity from the excursion that remains online is on Kelley's Instagram account, in the form of a brief clip of him pretending to walk alongside a spirit friend, while the actress can be heard giggling in the background.

In her own clip, Heigl promised to be "more thoughtful about other people’s feelings and not just my own" next time she pays a visit to a cemetery.