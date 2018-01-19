Katherine Heigl celebrates '27 Dresses' 10th anniversary with adorable throwback pics

share tweet pin email

You never know what films will strike a special chord for their stars.

But in the case of Katherine Heigl, we think we know: the former "Grey's Anatomy" star posted several photos and a heartfelt caption Thursday of herself from 10 years ago, when she starred in "27 Dresses":

The film featured Heigl's character Jane Nichols having to be a bridesmaid at literally 27 different events before finally landing her own groom (James Marsden) and wearing the bride's dress, finally!

The post takes us through part of that whirlwind of outfits, from the lacy and pastel to Southern belle to something fluffy that reminds us of sherbet. (Heigl looks great in them all, of course.)

And as she notes in the caption, much has happened since she starred in the film. Though she had married singer Josh Kelley in 2007, before the film came out, the couple has gone on to adopt two daughters (Naleigh and Adalaide) and Heigl gave birth to a son, Joshua.

Thanks for the memories, Katherine! Whether a bride, mom or movie star, you still know how to dazzle.

20th Century Fox/ Everett Collection Katherine Heigl tries on yet another outfit in "27 Dresses."

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.