Feb. 1, 2019, 3:37 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Acting in a hit theater production is a pretty big deal — pretty much like being royalty, says Katharine McPhee.

The “Waitress” actress shared a throwback photo that features her and the former Meghan Markle as youngsters, glammed up in bright red lipstick and theater costumes.

“Meghan and I did musicals together as kids," McPhee wrote in a post shared on Instagram and Twitter. "She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me.”

A lot has happened for both women since the undated photo of the two California natives was taken. McPhee rose to fame in 2006 as a runner-up in the fifth season of “American Idol,” but soon turned her focus to acting. She’s currently starring in London’s West End production of the Sara Bareilles musical “Waitress,” after starring in the show on Broadway.

The California natives are both living in London at the moment, as McPhee is currently starring in a West End production of "Waitress."

And Meghan? She did pretty well for herself, too. After starring in seven seasons of the USA legal drama, "Suits," she was set up on a blind date with a man across the pond and the rest is royal history.

Last May, Meghan married Britain's Prince Harry on the grounds of Windsor Castle and gained the title of Duchess of Sussex.

She and Harry are expecting their first child this spring.