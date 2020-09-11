Kate Winslet shares strongly worded thoughts on Woody Allen and Roman Polanski

Kate Winslet isn't holding back when it comes to talking about Woody Allen and Roman Polanski and the regret she feels having worked with both controversial directors. (This article contains strong language.)

“It’s like, what the f - - k was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski?” Winslet told Vanity Fair in a new interview.

“It’s unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were,” she added. “It’s f - - king disgraceful.”

Winslet starred in Polanski's 2011 film "Carnage" and worked with Allen on the 2017 movie "Wonder Wheel." The Oscar winner said she now has to "take responsibility for the fact I worked with them both."

“I can’t turn back the clock. I’m grappling with those regrets but what do we have if we aren’t able to just be f - - king truthful about all of it?” she said.

Polanski was charged in 1977 with raping a 13-year-old girl and furnishing a controlled substance, but later accepted a plea bargain for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. He fled the United States in 1978 on the eve of his sentencing and has lived in Europe ever since.

Allen has faced sexual abuse allegations over the years from his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, allegations he has denied. Earlier this year, the publisher of Allen’s new memoir announced it would not release his book after widespread opposition.

Winslet made the comments about both directors after she was asked a question about the #MeToo movement, which rattled Hollywood and ultimately led to the conviction of former studio boss Harvey Weinstein.

“Life is f - - king short and I’d like to do my best when it comes to setting a decent example to younger women,” the actress said. “We’re handing them a pretty f - - ked up world, so I’d like to do my bit in having some proper integrity.”