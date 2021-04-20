Kate Winslet says actor daughter 'slipped under the radar' with different last name

Acting may run in some families, but not all families use the same last names.

And Kate Winslet revealed during an interview that her daughter Mia, 20, is now a professional actor, making it all on her own — without using Winslet's last name.

Mia Threapleton is actually using her father's surname; Winslet and Jim Threapleton were married from 1998 to 2001. "(She's) 20 and acting," Winslet explained to Scottish interviewer Lorraine Kelly on her show "Lorraine."

"She's away now in the Czech Republic about to start on a TV series over there," Winslet added.

It may be a newish decision, but it didn't surprise her mom. "I think I knew (it) was coming, I always suspected," said the Oscar winner. "And then a few years ago, she turned around and said, 'I'd like to give it a go.'"

And so she has. Threapleton actually appeared in her mother's movie "A Little Chaos" in 2014; her other IMDb credit is for the 2020 film "Shadows."

Mia Threapleton in "Shadows." Groenlandia Group

But her mom is extra proud because most people don't know she has a super-famous, super-accomplished Hollywood star for a parent.

"What's great for her is she has a different surname, so that initial job out of the gate, she slipped right under the radar and the people who cast her had absolutely no idea that she was my daughter and, of course, that was my biggest fear and most important for her self-esteem, of course," said Winslet.

Winslet went on to marry director Sam Mendes in 2003; they split in 2011, and have one child: Joe, 17. She's currently married to Edward Abel Smith, and they have a young son, Bear, 7.

Threapleton told Variety last year that "Shadows" was the first role she'd auditioned for, and noted that she didn't grow up on movie sets.

"I never actually spent much time around sets that my mum was working on," she said. "It was always a special treat. It's a very different experience when it is happening to you, and not just something I was getting to observe from time to time. I really understand why my mum has always impressed on us how hard the work is. She is right! And I loved every second of it."

