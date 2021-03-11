First Derek, now Addison? Kate Walsh on if she'd return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Fans loved Patrick Dempsey's surprise reappearance on "Grey's Anatomy" this season as beloved neurosurgeon Derek Shepherd aka McDreamy — and so did his former co-star Kate Walsh.

Walsh, who played Shepherd's first wife, Addison Montgomery, in earlier seasons of the show, was excited about the unexpected way the character returned.

"I was thrilled to see how they brought Dempsey back," Walsh said during an appearance Thursday on the 3rd hour of TODAY. "It's so cool, it's so iconic."

Kate Walsh and Patrick Dempsey co-starred on early seasons of "Grey's Anatomy" as married couple Derek Shepherd and Addison Montgomery. Vivian Zink / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Dempsey's return to the series shocked fans: His character died on the show in 2015. At the end of the season 17 premiere episode in November, the show's lead, Meredith Grey, had a medical emergency and collapsed. In a dream sequence, she saw Shepherd standing on a beach, and the two had an emotional reunion. McDreamy also appeared in subsequent episodes as Meredith remained unconscious while battling what turned out to be a severe case of COVID-19.

Walsh added that she would happily return to the long-running medical drama.

"I would love to," Walsh said. "It just would be a matter of how to do it and when. There was talk at one point in time, but it was conflicting with another shooting schedule I had for (Netflix's) 'Umbrella Academy.' ... I would love to if it was able to happen. I'd be totally into it."

While Walsh might not currently have a return to "Grey's Anatomy" planned, she's keeping busy with a number of other projects. She's currently starring in a new film, "Sometime Other Than Now," alongside actor Donal Logue.

"It's (about) two people who have had a lot of life experiences under their belts and sort of find each other at certain crossroads in their respective lives and help each other through it in a very organic, really real, meaningful, heartfelt way — and it's just a really small, gorgeous story," said Walsh about the movie, which is available now in select theaters and on demand. "It's a great date movie, but I really think that it's just a beautiful story."