Kate Spade's niece, Rachel Brosnahan, pens moving tribute to late grandfather

Just two weeks after the tragic death of designer Kate Spade, her family is once again in mourning.

On Wednesday, Spade's father, Earl F. Brosnahan, Jr., who went by Frank, died at the age of 89. The following day, Spade's niece and Brosnahan, Jr.'s granddaughter, actress Rachel Brosnahan, spoke out about the loss in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"We lost my grandfather Frank last night," she wrote alongside a photo of the patriarch. "He was a man of few words, but when he spoke a whole room leaned in. He was tough as nails but gentle as can be, stubborn as a mule, and had a wicked sense of humor. He will be deeply, deeply missed."

The message was posted to Instagram just hours after "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star and other members of the family gathered for Spade's funeral in Kansas City, Missouri, Thursday.

Walter McBride / Getty Images Kate Spade and Rachel Brosnahan together for the opening night of 'The Woodsman' in New York City on February 8, 2016.

"I’d like to think that he and Katy are out there somewhere singing an off key rendition of 'Danny Boy' and sharing a pint," Brosnahan added.

This marks the second time this month the 27-year-old has taken to social media to share a tribute to a loved one.

On June 6, the day after Spade's death by apparent suicide, Brosnahan shared a video of her aunt dancing with glee and wrote, "Knowing Katy, this is how she would want to be remembered."

