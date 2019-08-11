Sign up for our newsletter

What would you do if you met a royal? Perhaps a curtsy? Or maybe a bow? One adorable youngster gave the Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge a greeting truly fit for royalty.

After meeting the former Kate Middleton at the King’s Cup regatta on the Isle of Wight on Thursday, the young girl handed the duchess a bouquet of pink flowers, but that wasn’t all.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, greets the young girl, who handed her a bouquet of pink flowers. Karwai Tang / WireImage

The duchess, who dressed casually in shorts and sneakers for the Royal Foundation's regatta, kneeled down to admire the girl’s elaborate unicorn face paint — complete with a horn! — and an adorable ice cream-printed dress.

But then the kiddo did something unexpected, yet fit for the royal family: she performed a dramatic, theatrical bow before the laughing duchess.

Luckily for all, the sweet moment was captured on camera.

Next, much to the duchess's surprise, the youngster offered a dramatic bow! Karwai Tang / WireImage

Of course, Middleton is no stranger to the antics of kids.

Her own daughter, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte, stuck her tongue out to the crowds before the regatta’s awards ceremony, while future king Prince George, 6, looked adorable donning a captain’s hat.