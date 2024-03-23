Kate Middleton’s brother shares childhood photo with touching message after cancer news

Hours after Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced her cancer diagnosis on March 22, her younger brother, James Middleton, offered his unwavering support and love.

After Kate’s public announcement regarding her health, James shared an encouraging throwback post featuring his older sister with words of strength and support.

The post featured a single picture of the two siblings as children smiling before a mountain backdrop. James accompanied the photo with a heartfelt caption.

"Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you, too," the caption reads.

The post came after Kate disclosed that she was undergoing treatment for cancer and shared that her diagnosis had an extreme impact on her entire family.

The princess' younger brother has spoken about his own health struggles as well. Read on for everything we know about James.

Who is Kate Middleton's brother, James?

James Middleton is Kate's youngest sibling and only brother. He was born in 1987 to their parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. He is also the younger brother of Pippa Middleton, Kate's younger sister.

What does Kate Middleton’s brother do?

According to the "about the author" section of his upcoming book "Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life," James describes himself in the description as an entrepreneur and dog lover. He is also the founder of James & Ella, a "happiness and well-being company for dogs."

James has also used his platform to advocate for mental health.

Is James Middleton in a relationship?

In 2021, James announced that he married Alizee Thevenet in a post shared on his Instagram page. According to The Telegraph, Thevenet is a French financial analyst.

"Yesterday, I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and, of course, a few dogs in the beautiful village or Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am," he wrote in the post at the time.

Does James Middleton have children?

James became a father for the first time in October 2023. In a post to his Instagram page, the entrepreneur announced that he and his wife welcomed a baby boy named Inigo.

The post featured three photos of the newborn, the first being Inigo's tiny hand in James' hand.

In the post, James described the powerful feeling of welcoming a baby into the world.

"He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy," he wrote at the time. "No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three."

Why was James Middleton in therapy?

In 2019, the Daily Mail published an op-ed from James in which he detailed his years-long struggle with depression, which he described as “a cancer of the mind.”

In his piece, James shared that he first began to experience symptoms of clinical depression in 2016.

“I couldn’t communicate, even with those I loved best: my family and close friends,” he wrote at the time.

“People have asked me if my public profile has made it harder for me,” he continued in the op-ed. “But I wouldn’t have found a voice or an outlet for my story if it hadn’t been for the people I’m related to.”