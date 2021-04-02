Kate McKinnon reveals her favorite 'SNL' character to play of all time

Comedian Kate McKinnon has been on “Saturday Night Live” for nearly a decade and has played dozens of iconic characters. In a recent interview with TODAY, she revealed her “all-time” favorite is late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“She is an icon and an inspiration to me and to so many others and also I love to dance. And so those two things, you know, you can't go wrong,” she said.

Kate McKinnon as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Colin Jost during Weekend Update on Nov. 12, 2016. Will Heath / NBC

McKinnon played the justice several times over the years as a spry, sassy and unfiltered dancing public servant. She even created a perfect word for her hilarious one-liners, “Gins-burns.”

In the 2018 documentary “RBG,” Bader Ginsburg watched one of McKinnon’s performances and laughed. McKinnon said when she watched the documentary, she cried.

“Obviously,” she said, clearly feeling emotional again. “And I could start crying right now thinking about her so I will move on. Sorry … there’s just a lot of love there.”

In an interview with NPR at Sundance Film Festival in 2018 — where the documentary premiered — Bader Ginsburg said she genuinely enjoyed McKinnon's performance.

“I would like to say ‘Gins-burn’ sometimes to my colleagues,” the late justice joked.

McKinnon, who spoke with TODAY while promoting a new campaign for Tostitos Habanero chips, has played so many characters over the years on “SNL.” The long list of her hilarious impressions includes former presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren, former United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions, pop star Justin Bieber and the nation's leading infectious disease physician, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

She’s even portrayed TODAY’s own Savannah Guthrie after she hosted an October town hall with then-President Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

