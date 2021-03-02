Kate Hudson posts 'real cute' pic of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell sharing a smooch

Kate Hudson couldn't resist sharing a sweet pic when she saw her mom, Goldie Hawn, exchange a smooch with longtime partner Kurt Russell on Golden Globes night.

In the photo that the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star, 41, shared on Instagram Monday, Hawn is dressed in a black, floral gown as Russell sports a dark suit. Hawn, 75, is seated while her beau, 69, leans over her and gives her a kiss on the lips.

"❤️They real cute❤️," Hudson captioned the post.

Many of the Golden Globe nominee's famous friends echoed her sentiment in the comments section.

"Cannot handle this," wrote fashion designer Rachel Zoe. "Cutest couple ever."

"They r the best," added actor Sharon Stone.

Liv Tyler commented a string of heart-eyes emoji, and Octavia Spencer posted several red hearts.

Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson on Nov. 3, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Russell and Hawn have been melting hearts with their love for each other since they first got together 38 years ago. They never married, but they do share a son together, Wyatt Russell, and have created a tight-knit blended family. Russell, for example, helped raise Hudson and her brother, Oliver, who are estranged from their father.

Russell also has a son, Boston, from his marriage to Season Hubley. Hawn was married twice before getting together with Russell, first to actor Gus Trikonis and then to musician Bill Hudson, her kids' father.

The couple recently opened up about their no-marriage arrangement on TODAY last November.

“Marriage didn't work for either one of us,” Hawn said. “I'm not saying that it wouldn't work again, but I didn't think that we really needed to get married. I mean, what marriage ended up being, in many ways, is big business."

“We said if this is ever an issue, if the kids feel we need to do this, then we’ll get married," Russell added.

“They didn't want us to get married," Hawn chimed in.