Kate Hudson shares personal, never-before-seen family photos on new Instagram page

Kate Hudson is showcasing her gorgeous photography skills with a new Instagram account that includes some never-before-seen intimate family moments.

The actor has 12.5 million followers on her @KateHudson account, where she shares food, family, friends and other fun bits of her life. Hudson explained in a post on Saturday what fans could expect from her second account, called @ThisLovelyLens.

"I love a good photographic moment and I bring my lens everywhere I go," the 41-year-old actor wrote. "I thought it was time they sat somewhere on @instagram so if you’re into it come follow to see @thislovelylens."

Hudson included an adorable photo of her 2-year-old daughter Rani Rose sporting pig tails and smirking at the camera as she stands on a dirt road.

The sweet photo is just a sample of some of the gorgeous family content Hudson is sharing on her photography account. She loaded her new page up with some of her favorite photos from over the years taken using her lens.

In one photo, Hudson captured the moment one of Rani Rose's big brothers climbed out of the water to give his little sister a kiss. The sweet sibling moment happened in Sicily, according to a caption from Hudson.

"Big brothers are the best," one fan commented.

Another photo shows Hudson kissing Rani Rose when she was a baby.

"You, Me and a Timer," she wrote.

There's plenty more Rani Rose cuteness to be found on the account.

Hudson also shared a candid photo of her partner, Danny Fujikawa, scrolling on his iPhone.

In addition to sharing her gorgeous photos, Hudson is also taking the time to respond to fans' photography questions. Someone asked which Canon Hudson uses to shoot her photos.

"Had the 5d Mark II for ever and two years ago switched to EOS R . Love Canon. Shoot different cameras. Love my Leicas as well," she replied.

It looks like Hudson's hobby account is off to a great start! As of Saturday afternoon, she already had more than 17,000 followers.