Jan. 22, 2019, 5:51 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Kate Hudson loves so many things about her mom, movie legend Goldie Hawn, but if she had to pick just one?

"Her smell," the actress told Savannah Guthrie during the TODAY host's latest "Six-Minute Marathon" segment. The "Almost Famous" star described her legendary mom's scent as a mixture of enchanting fragrances from all over the world.

"I can smell her right now," she said while waving her hands around her face. "'Oh, that's the one I got in Egypt and India,'" she said, imitating Hawn showing off her many perfumes.

During the rapid-fire Q&A, the mom-of-three shared that she loves to dance and "can hold her own" on the dance floor. Does she have a signature move?

"Like a hip-type circular thing with the hands up, probably?" she said, adding, "I kind of dance all over the place. But, no, I don't have a move. I'm not like busting out The Running Man on the dance floor."

Hudson, who welcomed daughter Rani with her boyfriend, musician Danny Fujikawa, on Oct. 2, also revealed the movie of hers fans quote to her most often: The 2003 romantic comedy "'How To Lose a Guy In 10 Days."

Women "still" love the dramatic breakup scene when Ben (Matthew McConaughey) tells Andie (Hudson) she's just "lost" him.

"You can't lose something you never had," Andie replies.

"That was a hundred years ago at this point!" Hudson said, amazed that the movie still resonates with audiences today.

The actress dished about an array of topics during the freewheeling chat, but when it came to her most embarrassing childhood moment, she kept mum.

"I can't say that. I'm never going to reveal it," she said, cracking up.

Of course, Savannah continued to press and discovered that Hudson was just five when the unfortunate incident occurred.

"Did it have to do with bodily functions?" Savannah asked.

"Oh, totally," the actress replied.

Watch Hudson tell (almost) all in the video above!