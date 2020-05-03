Makeup-free Kate Hudson drinks margaritas in bed, jokes 'I know what you're thinking'

These days, weekend night plans look a little different for all of us, celebrities included.

On Saturday, Kate Hudson shared a video of herself on her Instagram Story, and it perfectly captures how we're all feeling after over a month of sheltering in place.

"I know what you're gonna think. I know what you're thinking already," Hudson, 41, says in a mellow tone from her bed with her head propped on a pillow. "What am I doing in bed at 7:50 drinking a margarita?"

Kate Hudson drinks a margarita on another Saturday night in quarantine due to the coronavirus.

Barefaced and clad in a coral robe, the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star slowly sips her drink. While her choice of activity needs no justification during these unusual times, she provides one anyway — kind of.

"Well, that is what I'm doing. That's exactly what I'm doing. What am I doing, doing that? Exactly that," she quips.

In addition to proving it's never too early to don your jammies and enjoy an adult beverage during the coronavirus outbreak, the mom of three also revealed that makeup has no place in her Saturday night plans. Of course, she still looked as youthful and gorgeous as ever.

Kate Hudson looks barefaced on her Instagram Story, which she shared on Saturday. katehudson / Instagram

The Fabletics co-founder has been keeping it real throughout the quarantine. She's posted videos on how to make a homemade mask, shared her home-schooling struggles and been spending plenty of time with her daughter, Rani Rose. Hudson welcomed Rani with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in October 2018.

The actress also recently appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." Last Tuesday, she rehashed an embarrassing moment between her and her host while they were filming "Almost Famous."

Long story short, the pair went ice-skating, and Fallon thought it was a date. He realized it wasn't when Hudson left to meet Chris Robinson, the Black Crowes lead singer with whom she later had a child and married. Hudson found out about the missed connection when the "SNL" alum told the story on his talk show in 2018.

Recalling when she first saw the clip, Hudson said to Fallon last week: "I was like, Jimmy ... I had no idea! Like, there was no ... I wish people could be in my body to watch you and I's relationship and friendship because you gave me no indication."

She added that she actually would have considered a romantic relationship with the comedian.

"Jimmy, if you would have actually made a move, I would have totally gone there," she laughed. "I remember thinking to myself, 'Why has Jimmy never made a move?' And then I just realized, 'Oh, he's not into me like that.'"

In the end, though, "everything turned out perfect," Fallon replied.