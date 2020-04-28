It doesn’t matter if nearly 20 years have gone by, your good friends will always still call you out for embarrassing things you’ve done in the past.

Actress and entrepreneur Kate Hudson called in to “The Tonight Show” to chat with her former “Almost Famous” co-star and good friend, Jimmy Fallon, and brought up a story he probably wished she’d forgotten.

In a 2018 episode of “The Tonight Show,” Fallon admitted to actress Margot Robbie that he had a crush on Hudson while they were filming the 2000 hit film "Almost Famous."

In the 2018 segment, Fallon's own game on the show essentially forced him to recount the story of how he and Hudson had been hanging out and were good friends when they filmed the movie.

They had gone out one night and happened to bump into Chris Robinson, the lead singer from The Black Crowes. The next day, Hudson and Fallon went ice skating on what Fallon apparently thought was a date, but Hudson had other ideas.

"We ice skated, maybe three or four times around the rink and I go 'So what are you doing now?' and she's like 'Oh, I gotta go, I have a date with Chris Robinson,'" he laughed. "And I'm like, 'Oh, of course that's what you're doing,' like ... taking my skates off, crying on the inside."

Hudson later married Robinson and had her first child with him, Ryder, now 16.

Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson walk the red carpet together at the September 11, 2000 premiere of "Almost Famous" in New York City. Evan Agostini / Getty Images

In their chat on Monday, Hudson laughed about the 2018 clip, recalling how “like 100 people” sent her that video.

"I was like, Jimmy ... I had no idea! Like, there was no... like, I wish people could be in my body to watch you and I's relationship and friendship because you gave me no indication,” she said.

"Jimmy, if you would have actually made a move, I would have totally gone there," she laughed. "I remember thinking to myself, why has Jimmy never made a move? And then I just kind of realized, 'Oh, he's not into me like that.'"

The two friends reminisced about having the time of their lives on the set of “Almost Famous." Hudson starred in her breakout role as Penny Lane, and Fallon portrayed Dennis Hope — the music manager who didn’t invent the rain but owned the best umbrella.

“Who knows! Our whole life trajectory could’ve turned out differently, Jimmy,” Hudson said with a laugh.

“Everything turned out perfect,” he replied.

And things did turn out well for both of them! Hudson just welcomed her first daughter, Rani, with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. They live in Los Angeles with her sons Ryder, and Bing, 8, who she had with musician Matt Bellamy.

Fallon is happily married to his wife of 12 years, Nancy Juvonen. The pair have two little girls, Winnie, 6, and Franny, 5.