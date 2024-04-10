Oliver Hudson is opening up about being unfaithful in his relationship before marriage, as well as his thoughts on regret.

On the April 8 episode of “Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson,” which the 47-year-old typically hosts with his sister, Oliver Hudson shared with fill-in host Robyn Lively that he “spiraled” after getting engaged to his now wife Erinn Bartlett.

“I was unfaithful, and I was cheating, and I was crazy,” he said.

Oliver Hudson and Erin Bartlett at the Museum of Television and Radio in California on March 12, 2002. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Hudson noted that he “never got caught” cheating, but said he eventually admitted his infidelity to his then fiancée.

“I told her everything because I couldn’t live with myself and get married and be married and have children with this sort of weight,” he said, adding, “And my mother played a big part in it as well.”

Hudson said that after someone cheats in a relationship, the couple should examine the entire relationship, as opposed to the singular act, adding that they should make an effort to understand “why” a person was unfaithful.

The “Walk of Shame” actor said he and Bartlett subsequently went to therapy and were able to “get through it.” However, looking back, he said that he doesn’t hold many regrets.

Erinn Bartlett and Oliver Hudson at the Baby2Baby Gala on November 10, 2018 in California. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

“Honestly, if that didn’t happen I don’t know what kind of a person I would be. So do I regret it? I mean no, I guess not. I regret causing pain. I don’t want to cause anyone any pain.

“Regret is an interesting word,” Oliver continued. “I’m not sure I have many regrets because if I didn’t, it was a choice that I made, whether it was a positive one or a negative one. I’ve made some horrible, horrible choices in my life just generally. You would think I regret doing that, but I don’t know who I would be if I didn’t make that choice.”

Oliver Hudson and Bartlett have been married since 2006 and together have sons Wilder Brooks Hudson and Bodhi Hawn, as well as daughter Rio Laura.

In the same episode, Oliver Hudson spoke with Robyn Lively, whose younger sister is Blake Lively, about comparing their career success to that of their siblings.

“There’s parts of me that wish I was further along, that wish that I chose career a little bit more over fun. I look at my sister, my brother, you have Blake ... there’s always a part of me that’s like, ‘F--- man, Why can’t I do that? I want to do a role like that, I want to work with people like that,” he said, referring to his sister, Kate Hudson. “I want to make that kind of money. I don’t want to be hustling for everything.’”

He added, “Not that it takes away from how I feel about them, my love for them and my gratitude and how happy I am for their success, but I’m not afraid to admit that I have envy.”

Though supportive and proud of his sister's success, Oliver Hudson admitted that he wouldn't want Kate Hudson's level of fame.

“That’s too gnarly, too intrusive,” he said, before joking that he’d be happy to take her money.