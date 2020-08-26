Kate Hudson: Andie and Ben from 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' are probably miserable

"How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" ends with Kate Hudson's Andie and Matthew McConaughey's Ben exchanging a steamy kiss on a bridge as she attempts to leave New York City for a journalism job in Washington, D.C. The passion in that moment was palpable, but would they still be together in August 2020? After all, many couples haven't fared so well in coronavirus quarantine.

Hudson, 41, posited an answer to the question that fans of the movie perpetually ponder — and hinted at a possible sequel — in a recent interview with Elle.

"I've always thought about what Matthew and I’s characters would be now, if we were still together," the Fabletics co-founder said. "It's actually probably a good amount of time (that has passed) to make a movie about it. We probably would have gotten married with kids. We're probably miserable right now!"

Reflecting on Andie's career — throughout much of the romcom, she's plagued by wanting to do bigger things than what's allowed at the women's magazine where she works — Hudson continued, "I think Andie Anderson is ambitious, and she was wanting to go places, and she was sort of stuck in this job."

"I loved what we created with that movie. And she found love that would support her ambitions. Andie would probably be running something at this point," she added.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

She also shared a little bit about the experiencing of filming the quintessential chick flick, released in 2003.

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey during a screening of 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' in New York City. Jim Spellman / WireImage

"It was a very different time of making movies," she explained. "People like me and Matthew, I feel like we were the last class of actors that really experienced the old school Hollywood process of making movies. It was a special time. Like Matthew and I, we were together for four months on 'How to Lose a Guy,' and then 'Fool's Gold,' it was a six month shoot. We don't really have any movies like that anymore, unless it's a Marvel movie or something."

While many of us have turned to classic movies to keep us comforted while staying home during the pandemic, Hudson doesn't have the same breadth of options, she joked.

When asked if she watches movies starring herself, she told the magazine, "No. Oh my God. I can't even listen to my voice! ... I have such a hard time. I'm one of those people that if someone is watching something I'm in, I'm like, turn it off!"

But when her kids get involved, especially son Ryder, 16, the mother of three makes exceptions.

"There’s a couple of movies that are fun to watch with the kids,” she said. “Watching 'Almost Famous' with Ryder was so great. And then 'Skeleton Key.' It's fun to watch it through your kid's eyes because they're able to see these movies now.”

Hudson is also mom to son Bingham, 9, and daughter Rani Rose, who will be 2 in October.

In the interview, the star also dished on her new wellness brand, INBLOOM.

"I've been asked to do a lot of beauty (in my career), whether it be makeup or skincare, and I love all of it, but I'm a big believer in beauty being an inside-out experience," she said. "I thought, what better way than to start with a system that I could create, that could support health and nutrition and wellness."