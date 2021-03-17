Fans of "The Office" may have adored the romance between Jim and Pam, but behind the scenes of the long-running sitcom, a real-life love story bloomed.

Kate Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer on the NBC comedy, revealed Monday on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that she and her longtime love, NBC photographer Chris Haston, met on the show's set.

"I invited him to my comedy act, but I invited all the guys in the crew ... and then he asked me out when he came to the show," recalled the 56-year-old actor.

"So, literally, we are kind of Jim and Pam," she added. "Because we worked together ... but we didn't start dating until the end of season two."

"The Office" star Kate Flannery said she and boyfriend Chris Haston, whom she met on the set of the show, "are kind of Jim and Pam." Rachel Luna / Getty Images

The couple, who can be seen dancing together at Dwight and Angela’s wedding on the finale of the beloved sitcom, have been together since 2006.

Flannery told Closer Weekly in January 2020 that the key to the pair's relationship was that they met when both were older.

"I think being older is a gift and you know, I’m a late bloomer in love too," she shared. "It took Chris and I to meet until I was 41, actually maybe I was 40 when I met him, but we didn’t start dating until I was 41."

"So yeah I think both of us have a lot more realistic expectations with each other and a little more patience and a much better sense of humor. There’s less drama," she continued. "So you know, I think any relationship that makes it past a point where everyone’s a little older tends to do better if you can make it that far."

One thing Flannery appreciates about her guy is that he's always quick to support her. Haston was the first to cheer for her when she competed on season 28 of "Dancing with the Stars."

“He’s amazing. I think I took both of us out of our comfort zone because he wasn’t used to," Flannery said of her time on the reality competition.

"Chris is now excited to start dancing and I want to keep it up! But also just the gifts of being together but then also being far apart, it’s like you have to have patience with each other and just really cherish the moments when you’re together,” she added.

Flannery also shared words of encouragement to anyone waiting to find their soulmate.

"If you’re single and haven’t found the right person, I’m here to tell you later is better. It’s actually really good!"