Kate Beckinsale recalls suffering painful injury while putting on leggings

An injury that sent Kate Beckinsale to the hospital last month happened when the actor was putting on a pair of leggings in her hotel room.

Beckinsale, 48, on Monday night stopped by "The Late Late Show with James Corden," where she opened up about the surprisingly simple way she got injured.

"Well, having done eight or nine hundred action movies, I hurt myself putting on a pair of leggings in a hotel room," the "Jolt" star said.

While Corden said he'd assumed Beckinsale had hurt herself by falling off a building or doing another crazy stunt on set, she told him she was actually filming an "intense, emotional drama" when she sustained her injury.

"It felt like a kind of guitar string snapped. And everything was horrific," Beckinsale said. She added that the immediate pain was "worse than having a baby."

Beckinsale said she tried to figure out how she could get to the hospital, but added she couldn't walk, lay down, sit down or "do anything."

"Eventually an ambulance came and they sort of rolled out a sheet and picked me up in it like a sort of sausage and put me on a gurney and then I went to the hospital and was given a lot of drugs," she said.

Beckinsale, who doesn't drink, said she quickly found out during her hospital stay "what kind of a drunk" she is.

“I’m not a ‘do you know who I am, have you seen all my films’ type, which is a huge relief because I’m really glad I’m not,” she said. “But I am a ‘everybody’s trying to steal my f------ ovaries' person."

Last month, Beckinsale shared a photo of herself in the hospital on Instagram. She thanked her fans for their well-wishes and added she was "feeling a lot better."

One month later, she was even back in leggings.

"I got these on all right," she told Corden.

