Jan. 27, 2019, 8:05 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Kate Beckinsale was hospitalized for a ruptured ovarian cyst and posted a picture of herself looking distraught in a hospital bed on Instagram.

The 45 year-old "Underworld" appeared to be receiving oxygen through a nasal cannula in the photo. "Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me" she captioned the pic, adding the hashtag #wobbly and a heart emoji.

Celebrity friends, fans and those who know Beckinsale all appeared to be shocked by the news.

"Are you okay? Sending you so much love," posted Isla Fisher.

"OMG!!!!" commented comedian and friend Sarah Silverman, who dated Beckinsale's ex and the father of her child, Michael Sheen.

"Sending love" commented Courtney Love, adding heart emojis.

Beckinsale, known for her roles in "Serendipity" and "Van Helsing," clapped back at a social media user who called the photo a selfie.

"It's actually not a selfie," wrote Beckinsale. "My mum took it."

The actress went on to explain how she didn't post the photo to be dramatic, but rather to take control of her own narrative after being snapped by paparazzi.

"I would not have posted it if we had not noticed someone in a car taking a photo of me leaving the hospital in a wheelchair," she continued. "I have Instagram largely to have my own honest narrative and not have to always be ambushed by stories that come out that are invented. I'd prefer to say what happened than endure speculation and so I chose to share."

Yet other fans commiserated with Beckinsale, saying they too have experienced the awful pain of a ruptured cyst.

According to the Office on Women's Health, ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs that appear on the ovaries and are common in women who get regular periods. While they are usually harmless, some can cause severe pain if and when they rupture. In rare cases, an ovarian cyst can grow large and painful, like in the case of a 30 year-old Alabama woman who had unexplained weight gain until doctors removed a 50-pound cyst the size of a watermelon that engulfed her right ovary.

While most cases of ovarian cysts are not that extreme, it's just another reason to get any pain "down there" checked out by a doctor as soon as possible.

Hopefully Beckinsale's Instagram posting will bring more awareness to a common yet rarely talked about women's health issue. Best wishes to Beckinsale for a speedy recovery.