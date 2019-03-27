Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 27, 2019, 6:38 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Kate Beckinsale is finally dishing about her relationship with Pete Davidson.

The British actress, 45, opened up to the Los Angeles Times about finding romance with the "Saturday Night Live" funnyman, 25, and revealed she's shocked by the attention the couple has been receiving.

Kate Beckinsale and new beau Pete Davidson were all smiles at a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden on March 3. JD Images / REX/Shutterstock

"I’m surprised by the interest. I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to," said Beckinsale, who stars in Amazon Prime's new series "The Widow."

Though she finds the intense focus on their romance unsettling, Beckinsale says Davidson is worth it.

"I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not," she shared.

Still, the "Love & Friendship" star — who last week deleted all of her Instagram posts — would prefer the paparazzi not lurk outside her home.

"I’d rather not have people hiding outside my house," she said. "It’s a little old-fashioned to have a woman’s personal life (looked at like that). It’s a little bit tired."

The happy couple shared a sweet smooch during the Rangers game. JD Images / REX/Shutterstock

Beckinsale and her new beau were first spotted together at Netflix's Golden Globes after-party in January, just three months after Davidson's high-profile split from fiancée Ariana Grande.

The following month, the "Underworld" star reportedly attended one of Davidson's stand-up routines in Los Angeles, and the pair were spotted holding hands later that night.

Earlier this month, the happy couple was photographed sharing a sweet smooch at a New York Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden.

As for Davidson, the comedian devoted air time during a recent episode of "Saturday Night Live" to address fans' obsession with his and Beckinsale's two-decade age gap.

"Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. But it doesn’t really bother us," he said during the "Weekend Update" segment on March 9.

"But then again, I'm new to this. So, if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn ..." he joked, noting how frequently famous men find love with younger women.