Kat Dennings engaged to rocker fiancé — see her three-stone ring

Kat Dennngs and Andrew W.K. are engaged!

The "2 Broke Girls" star shared the news with her Instagram followers on Thursday. Dennings, 34, included three photos capturing the special moment after her rocker fiancé popped the question.

In the first, she's sporting an engagement ring on her left hand, which is resting on top of her future husband's left hand. In another photo, the happy couple are seen kissing in a celebratory moment after their engagement. A third photo shows Dennings covering her mouth in excitement while also showing off her new bling along with a bright red manicure.

"Don't mind if I do," Dennings wrote In her post caption.

Andrew W.K., whose full name is Andrew Fetterly Wilkes-Krier, also shared the same photos on his Instagram along with a ring emoji.

It's unclear how long the couple have been together. They surprised their Instagram followers earlier this month by posting a series of cozy photos together, including one with the "Party Hard" rocker kissing Dennings' forehead.

"NAME A BETTER DUO," one person commented.

"This makes my soul scream utter joy," another added.

On Monday, Dennings posted a tribute to Andrew W.K. on his 42nd birthday, calling him a "birthday angel."

"Favorite content rn (right now): This relationship," one fan wrote in a comment.

Dennings previously dated musician Josh Groban, but has otherwise kept her dating life private. They split in 2016 after dating for two years.

Andrew W.K. was previously married to music producer Cherie Lily. The former couple divorced in 2019.