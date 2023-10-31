The Kardashian-Jenner family is pulling out all the stops for Halloween.

On social media, the famous family shared pictures of themselves in costume for the spooky holiday — and fans are living for their looks.

When Kourtney Kardashian Barker shared a snap of herself re-creating Kim Kardashian's 2013 Met Gala look, she received a lot of praise online.

"So good!! 🔥🔥🔥," one person said.

Another added, "I LOVE this makeup 🔥."

A third wrote, "Obsessed."

Read on to see a roundup of some of the costumes that the Kardashian-Jenner family have worn so far this year.

Kim Kardashian and North West as Cher and Dionne from 'Clueless'

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West brought it back to the '90s when the duo dressed up as Cher and Dionne from "Clueless."

When Kardashian posted pictures of her and North in costume, she also included one where they re-created a moment from the movie.

In the snap, Kardashian and North pose alongside a jeep that looks a lot like the one Cher drove in the iconic film.

A few days earlier, the reality star debuted her daughter's “look one” when North dressed up as the bear from dad Ye's 2007 album, "Graduation."

Kourtney Kardashian Barker as Kim Kardashian at the 2013 Met Gala

On Oct. 27, Kourtney Kardashian Barker shared pictures of herself dressed as her sister Kim Kardashian.

In the snaps, Kardashian Barker, who is pregnant with her and husband Travis Barker’s first child, re-created her sister’s controversial 2013 floral Met Gala look.

“Freaky Friday,” she captioned the post, while tagging herself as Kim Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker pay homage to 'Beetlejuice'

For Halloween, Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker dressed up as Michael Keaton's and Winona Ryder's characters in the 1988 classic "Beetlejuice."

They both captioned the pics on Instagram, "I’m the ghost with the most, babe."

Khloé Kardashian and son Tatum as cows

Earlier this month, Khloé Kardashian got into the Halloween spirit when she dressed up as a cow alongside her son, Tatum.

On Instagram, she wrote, "🐄🐄Until the cows come home🐄🐄."

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner channel 'Batman Forever'

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner as Sugar and Spice from "Batman Forever." @kyliejenner via Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner aren't playing any games this Halloween.

On Instagram, Kylie Jenner shared pictures of herself and her sister dressed up as Sugar and Spice from 1995's "Batman Forever." The duo were portrayed in the film by Drew Barrymore and Debi Mazar.

Kendall Jenner as Marilyn Monroe

A few days before Halloween, Kendall Jenner posted pictures of herself dressed as the late icon Marilyn Monroe.

To achieve the look, she sported a blond wig and a black turtleneck.

"Happy birthday mister president," Jenner captioned the pics, referencing when Monroe serenaded President John F. Kennedy in 1962 for his birthday.