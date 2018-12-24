Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

It's a kid-filled Christmas for the Kardashians!

The growing family is on full display in this year's Christmas photo in a rare shot of all the kids together after they were able to gather the combined nine children of Kylie Jenner and siblings Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian.

The picture posted by Kim Kardashian on Instagram Monday includes Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Kim with (from left to right) Kourtney’s son Mason, 9; Rob’s daughter Dream, 2; Khloe’s 8-month-old daughter True, Kourtney’s kids Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4; Kylie’s 10-month-old daughter Stormi and Kim’s kids North, 5; Saint, 3; and 11-month-old Chicago.

The sweet photo includes the three newest additions to the family this year in True, Stormi and Chicago. The family got decked out in all white, which has been a theme in their past Christmas cards.

Kim had said earlier in the month she was going to give it a shot to get everyone in one place for a Christmas photo and pulled it off the best she could.

There were some notable absences in the photo like Rob Kardashian, Kim's husband Kanye West, matriarch Kris Jenner and sibling Kendall Jenner, which Kim explained in her Instagram post had to do with everyone's crazy schedule.

"This year we waited until the last minute to do a card,'' she wrote. "Schedules we’re (sic) changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us. Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible!"