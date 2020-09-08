'The Karate Kid' stars explain why fans just can't get enough of 'Cobra Kai'

It’s another huge win for “The Karate Kid.”

The first two seasons of “Cobra Kai,” the TV series based on the classic 1984 movie, recently landed on Netflix, where it has become the streaming service’s top trending show quicker than the time it takes to say “No mercy.”

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“Cobra Kai” is one of the more unusual reboots (or is it a sequel?), in that it has no business being as good as it is, deftly avoiding the cliché traps of a franchise coming back so many years later. It straddles the line between nostalgic and fresh, amusing and bittersweet, while simultaneously pulling off the challenging task of appealing to fans of the original “Karate Kid,” as well as younger viewers who didn’t grow up with the movie.

“It connects because it tells relative stories for today’s generation, but yet has that nostalgic embrace of the original and never loses sight of its source material so it’s just fantastic to continue this story,” star Ralph Macchio, who also serves as executive producer of the show, said on TODAY last month.

Macchio returns as Daniel, as does William Zabka (also an executive producer), who reprises his role as his nemesis, Johnny. Compelling new characters have also been created, enabling “Cobra Kai” to stay true to the original film, while also allowing the series to take the “Karate Kid” universe in a new direction with a younger generation of actors.

Martin Kove, who returns to his role as the merciless Sensei John Kreese, credits series creators and writers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg for doing a masterful job putting it together.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“They knew so much about the characters. They knew so much about the movies. They were truly fans. And this was their ‘Star Wars.’ This was what they wanted to do,” he told TODAY.

Kove, who said “there was no way to foretell” how enduring “The Karate Kid” would become, points out that other projects based on the film had been presented before, but “Cobra Kai” stood out.

“This felt different. They had a hook into what was going to work and I was eager to play. I was eager to sign up,” he said.

In a twist, Daniel mentors Johnny's son in "Cobra Kai." Jace Downs / Netflix

He had good reason to. “Cobra Kai” picks up more than three decades after Daniel’s stunning upset of Johnny in the Under-18 All-Valley Karate Championships. Daniel is happily married with two kids, the successful owner of a fleet of car dealerships, while Johnny is a down-on-his-luck divorced father estranged from his son whose life hit the skids after that loss to Daniel.

The show gives Johnny a vivid backstory that results in viewers feeling sympathetic while also laughing at his ineptitude and lack of social grace. The late Pat Morita, who earned an Oscar nomination for his work in the movie, is not forgotten.

Martin Kove, second from left, with William Zabka, Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita, helped make "The Karate Kid" one of the more iconic movies of the 1980s. Alamy

There is plenty of action, a healthy dose of romance involving Daniel’s daughter, Johnny’s son and Johnny’s gung-ho star pupil, Miguel. All three are integral additions to the "Karate Kid” family. Bullying is once again a central theme and there’s also drama: The season two episode featuring Johnny and his old Cobra Kai buddies on a road trip is particularly moving and sure to resonate with fans of the original movie.

“Cobra Kai,” which had lived on YouTube since its 2018 premiere, arrived at Netflix at an odd, yet ideal, moment. America is still in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic, staying home and watching comfort TV. Drive-in movie theaters have popped up to give families a socially distanced night out while catching some old favorites — “The Karate Kid” included.