Nearly two months after Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce, her estranged husband, Kanye West, has filed his response.

The rapper and fashion designer filed his paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, asking for joint custody of their four children, TODAY confirmed. His response echoes that of Kardashian West’s filing in February. Both asked for joint physical and legal custody of the kids: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

They also both cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for calling it quits after seven years of marriage and requested the judge terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to the other.

Their split, announced in February, comes after months of public signs of splintering between the 40-year-old reality star and the 43-year-old rapper. In January, TODAY confirmed via a source close to the family that the famous couple had been living separately for a few months and were undergoing couples counseling to work on some of their issues.

The former couple announced their engagement in October 2013 and married the following May in a private ceremony in Florence, Italy.

Last summer, West posted a slew of increasingly erratic tweets including one that said his wife was trying to have him hospitalized.

"Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor," he wrote, before deleting it. He also claimed the movie "Get Out" was based on him and made a request for his mother-in-law to call him. West also said he was trying to divorce his wife.

The online outburst prompted Kardashian West to publicly acknowledge her husband's behavior, which came amid his ill-fated run for president.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," she wrote. "Anyone who has this or a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand."

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor... People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

Though West later apologized in a tweet and the two were spotted together in the months that followed, a representative confirmed to TODAY on Feb. 19 that Kardashian West had filed for divorce.

It was West's first marriage and Kardashian West's third. She was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000-2004 and to pro basketball player Kris Humphries in 2011.