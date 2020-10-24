Kanye West opens up about South Carolina speech during 3-hour Joe Rogan interview

In a highly-anticipated conversation, Kanye West sat down with popular podcaster Joe Rogan for a three-hour long episode, that was released on Saturday.

During the freewheeling interview with Rogan, West opened up about his work as a “pastor,” his bipolar diagnosis, his fashion line and his “calling to be the leader of the free world,” which he said came to him in the shower.

West, 43, also opened up about a controversial speech he gave in Charleston, South Carolina earlier this year, where he revealed that he and wife Kim Kardashian West nearly terminated her first pregnancy with daughter North West. (That part of the conversation happens around the one-hour mark.)

"I cried and was gut-wrenched and... I don't even like to say out loud what I said in South Carolina but the idea of you know, I am just trying to word what I want to say safe and covers my family," he said.

“People saw this clip of me crying and some people didn’t know what I was crying about," he added. "But I was crying about that there was a possible chance… that Kim and I didn’t make the family that we have today. That’s my most 'family friendly' way to word that. And just, the idea of (abortion) just tears me up inside, that I was a part of a culture that promotes this kind of thing."

West publicly apologized to his wife a few days after the speech, saying, "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me."

In Saturday's interview with Rogan, West claims that abortion, without actually saying the word, is mostly promoted by men between the ages of 31 and 37. "One of the major statistics on the subject of life is that the greatest advocates for the 'a-word' are men between the ages of 31 and 37 and that's how old I was," he said. "I felt like I was too busy. My dad felt like he was too busy for me and we have a culture of that."

After a reference about child soldiers in Africa, he says that in our culture, "We are doped up and psyched out and made to kill our children."

“We have to de-couple the conversation of Planned Parenthood and women’s choice. Of course, I’m Christian so I’m pro-life — and when I go into office, I’m not changing laws because I realize we live in an imperfect world and imperfect society," he said. "What I will be presenting is a Plan A to change the connotation of orphanages and change the connotation foster care."

During the interview, he also suggested that Bob Marley, Michael Jackson, Prince and Bruce and Brandon Lee had been murdered, and talked about his bid for president in 2020, something he says Oprah Winfrey deterred him from doing.

“There couldn’t be a better time to put a visionary in the captain’s chair,” he said. “I’m not here to down Trump or down Biden, I’m just here to express why God has called me to take this position. I’m a great leader because I listen and I’m empathetic. I do believe in world peace.”

Listen to Kanye West's entire interview with Joe Rogan above.