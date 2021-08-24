IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 beauty and fashion bestsellers with as many as 88,000 reviews — all under $30

Kanye West files to legally change his name to 'YE'

West has long used the moniker as one of his nicknames.
London Celebrity Sightings - October 10, 2020
Kanye West leaving a restaurant on Oct. 10, 2020 in London.Neil Mockford / GC Images
/ Source: TODAY
By Samantha Kubota and Diana Dasrath

Rapper Kanye West is legally petitioning to change his name to "YE."

The musician filed the request in Los Angeles Superior Court on Aug. 11, 2021. In court documents viewed by NBC News, "YE" is stylized with both letters uppercased.

"YE" is one of West's nicknames and the title of his June 2018 album that delves into his psyche, mental health and family.

In 2018, West announced he planned to go by his nickname.

"the being formally known as Kanye West

I am YE," he wrote in a tweet on Sept. 29, 2018.

Of course, West is not the only rapper to change his name over the years. Diddy was previously known as Puff Daddy, Puffy and P Diddy. Snoop Dogg briefly went by Snoop Lion and originally went by Snoop Doggy Dog.

NBC News reached out to West's attorney and representatives for additional comment but did not immediately hear back.

Samantha Kubota

Samantha Kubota is a digital journalist and editor for TODAY Digital based in Los Angeles.

Diana Dasrath

Diana Dasrath is an entertainment producer and senior reporter for NBC News covering all platforms.