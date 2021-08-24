Rapper Kanye West is legally petitioning to change his name to "YE."

The musician filed the request in Los Angeles Superior Court on Aug. 11, 2021. In court documents viewed by NBC News, "YE" is stylized with both letters uppercased.

"YE" is one of West's nicknames and the title of his June 2018 album that delves into his psyche, mental health and family.

In 2018, West announced he planned to go by his nickname.

I am YE," he wrote in a tweet on Sept. 29, 2018.

I am YE — ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2018

Of course, West is not the only rapper to change his name over the years. Diddy was previously known as Puff Daddy, Puffy and P Diddy. Snoop Dogg briefly went by Snoop Lion and originally went by Snoop Doggy Dog.

NBC News reached out to West's attorney and representatives for additional comment but did not immediately hear back.