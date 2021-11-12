Ye calls out 'industry plants' telling Kim Kardashian West he is 'crazy'

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, says his wife, Kim Kardashian West, is surrounded by "industry plants" who tell her not to listen to him.

The rapper, 44, appeared on the "Drink Champs" podcast Friday for the second part of his wide-ranging interview.

During the episode, Ye, who legally changed his name from Kanye West last month, spoke about celebrity life and said there are "industry plants" who are paid to listen to famous people.

"You don't think the most popular, most famous woman in the world got plants?," he asked, referring to Kardashian West. "Don't think they got nannies (saying), 'Hey Kim, don't listen to Ye, he's so crazy?' Big facts."

Kim Kardashian West at Paris Fashion Week Week in 2018. Chesnot / WireImage

He explained, "But at the end of the day, I ain't got the paperwork yet so I'mma come on this joint and try to save my family and try to keep my family together."

Kardashian West, 41, and the musician have been married since 2014, but in February she filed for divorce. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and Ye each submitted paperwork requesting joint custody of their four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2.

Last week, the "Drink Champs" podcast released the first part of its interview with Ye, where he commented on Kardashian West's "Saturday Night Live" appearance.

"'SNL' making my wife say 'I divorced him' on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off ... And I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced," he said.

Speaking about Kardashian West's opening monologue on the sketch-comedy show, which mentioned her husband, he said, "That ain't no joke to me."

"My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together. But if you look at the media, that's not what they're promoting."

Ye also addressed his wife's dream to become an attorney during the second part of the "Drinks Champs" podcast.

He theorized, "She's gonna fail the bar the third time because I feel like there's people who might not want Kim Kardashian to become a lawyer.

"Because you know what happens when Kim Kardashian becomes a lawyer?," he asked. "That shirt gets a little bit higher, the cleavage gets a little bit more covered up."

The rapper suggested young girls would be influenced by Kardashian West and want to study the law.

"She affect people in that way," he said. "There’s people that don't want to affect these women in that way. They want her to affect them in that other way."

The reality television star revealed in 2019 that she wants to pass the California bar exam.

Earlier this year, she shared an update on an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and said she did not pass her first-year law exam.