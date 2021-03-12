Kaley Cuoco will play Doris Day in limited series

Kaley Cuoco has scored another high-flying triumph to go alongside her "Flight Attendant" show: She'll be playing legendary actor Doris Day in a new limited series.

As Variety reported Friday, Cuoco's Yes, Norman Productions has landed the right to develop A.E. Hotchner's "Doris Day: Her Own Story." It's pairing with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television (the same folks behind "The Flight Attendant") to tell the story of Hollywood's "good girl" actor and her tumultuous personal life.

Kaley Cuoco will play Doris Day in an upcoming TV series. Getty Images

Hotchner's 1976 biography was based on interviews with Day. As Day, Cuoco will be telling the story of the actor, singer (she scored a hit in 1956 with "Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)" and animal rights activist.

Cuoco's in a good place these days: Though "The Flight Attendant," on which she's also an executive producer, failed to win any Golden Globes in February, just being nominated raised her profile. And we all got to see a flash of her good humor at having lost with a series of eating-your-feelings Instagram posts she made.

Day began acting in movies in the 1940s, starting in musicals. Over the next 20 years, she became a huge A-list star, featured in films like "Calamity Jane" (1953) and "The Man Who Knew Too Much" (1956), in which she sang "Que Sera." She also made a handful of films with co-star Rock Hudson, including "Pillow Talk" (1959) and "Lover Come Back" (1961), an association that earned them a pairing in the "Grease" tune "Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee."

Cuoco was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in "The Flight Attendant." HBO

But her wholesome, conservative image on screen did not quite pair with her four marriages, three of which ended in divorce. Her third husband, producer Martin Melcher, embezzled millions from her and left her in debt when he died. She shifted into television and eventually became known as a big supporter of animal rights and welfare. Day died in 2019 at the age of 97.

The former "Big Bang Theory" actor, who owns lots of dogs and rides horses, shared the news about the new series on Instagram Friday, summing it all up quite nicely with her caption.

"Que sera, sera, whatever will be will be, the future’s not ours to see, que sera, sera," she wrote.