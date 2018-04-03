Kaley Cuoco never thought she'd get married again: 'My ex ruined that word'

share tweet pin email

Four months ago, Kaley Cuoco's partner, Karl Cook, got down on one knee and popped the question. The proposal was a complete surprise to the "Big Bang Theory" star, and so was her own response to it.

She said yes!

Now, in a new interview, Cuoco is opening up about why that decision was such a shocker.

C Flanigan / Getty Images Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are getting ready to walk down the aisle. It's a walk the actress admits she never imagined she'd take again.

“I honestly thought I wouldn’t get married again," the actress told Cosmopolitan.

In 2013, Cuoco wed tennis pro Ryan Sweeting, and less than two years later, the couple announced that they were going their separate ways.

That whirlwind relationship soured Cuoco on marriage.

"My ex ruined that word for me," she explained. "I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault — that was his."

But while she wasn't so sure about matrimony, she didn't give up on love altogether.

"I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive," she continued. "I knew I just had to be patient ... I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl."

And soon the 32-year-old realized that he was nothing like her ex — or any other man she'd known before.

"He is my perfect match," she revealed in a March interview with People. "He lets me wake up in the morning and say, 'I want to go and rescue rabbits.' And he’s like, 'All right, let’s get a coffee and let’s go.' And that is him. We are the same, our views are the same, our morals are the same."

And, yes, those rabbits are now part of their family, along with several dogs, a few horses and one pony, too — and all of them will be on hand when the duo says their I do's.

"I can honestly say that all of the animals will be part of our wedding, for sure," she insisted.

Our kind of day date 💋❤️ A post shared by @ normancook on Jun 14, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

The menagerie won't have to wait for a long engagement either.

"We are really, honestly excited; we don’t want to wait much longer," the star told People. "We both really want to do this, we are so happy and we want to move forward in our life."