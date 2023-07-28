Kaley Cuoco’s birthday tribute to ‘best daddy’ Tom Pelphrey includes sweet pics of Matilda

Kaley Cuoco is celebrating her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey's birthday by thanking him for everything he does for their family.

On July 28, the "Based on a True Story" actor penned a loving tribute for Pelphrey, who turned 41, and shared several photos on Instagram to mark the special occasion.

“Happy happy birthday to the love of my life @tommypelphrey!” she began her caption, adding a cake emoji.

Cuoco referred to Pelphrey as "bubs" and proceeded to tell the do-it-all dad, with whom she welcomed daughter Matilda earlier this year, just how much he means to her.

“Bubs you are so special to me and everyone who knows you… best partner, best son, best friend, best brother, best uncle, best dog daddy, best part time therapist, best part time nutritionist, best part time trainer, best smoothie maker, best coffee barista, best tuna sandwich maker, best laugh, best heart, and you’re best role to date …. Best daddy! We love you!!!!" she added in the caption.

In her photo carousel, Cuoco shared several photos of herself with Pelphrey and a few of the birthday boy with Matilda.

Earlier this week, Pelphrey posted several photos of his family on his own Instagram page and shared the following quote: "Be with those who help your being."

The couple went Instagram official with their relationship in May 2022. Five months later, they announced that they were expecting a child. Flash forward to late March of this year, and the pair welcomed Matilda into the world.

A month later, the two actors celebrated their first anniversary as a couple by sharing a new photo of Matilda.

“Cheers to a year with you @tommypelphrey,” Cuoco captioned the Instagram post. “Eternally grateful for you and what we have. I love you, bub!”

In June, Cuoco honored Pelphrey on his first Father's Day by posting several photos and a loving message on Instagram.

"Happy (first) Father’s Day to Tildy’s favorite person! @tommypelphrey watching you become a dad has been the joy of my life! No one loves you more than that little lady (besides me 😉) we 💙you forever and appreciate all you do for our family!" she captioned the post.

Matilda may only be a few months old, but her mom is already envisioning a successful career for her daughter. In May, she told Emmy magazine she's convinced that Matilda will follow in her parents' footsteps and become an actor one day.

“It’s in her genes; I don’t know how she won’t,” she said. “The child already thinks she’s the star of everything."