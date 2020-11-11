Kaley Cuoco talks filming sex scenes with Johnny Galecki after real-life breakup

Kaley Cuoco is opening up about how awkward it was filming love scenes with ex-boyfriend Johnny Galecki on "The Big Bang Theory."

The two actors found romance together at the sitcom's start but decided to go their separate ways nearly two years later, Cuoco explained while chatting on comedian Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast.

Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) get cozy in a scene from the series finale of "The Big Bang Theory" in 2019. CBS

"We dated really early on for almost two years," she said, adding, "When we did the pilot, I was just crushing so hard on Galecki but he had a girlfriend. I was obsessed."

Cuoco, 34, who played Penny on the long-running CBS sitcom, and Galecki, 45, who played Leonard, "fell mad for each other" after going out for drinks one night.

After their split, the pair were surprised to find their onscreen characters suddenly in bed with one another. To this day, Cuoco suspects the show's creator, Chuck Lorre, amped up their characters' passion as a prank.

"When we broke up, obviously it was a little sensitive for a minute, but I remember those weeks that Chuck had written these episodes where all of a sudden our characters were, like, sleeping together every other second," Cuoco recalled.

"Johnny and I would talk and I'm like, 'I think (Lorre) did that on purpose' ... just to f--- with us," she added, laughing. "If I was with him, I would probably ask him because that came out of nowhere. All of a sudden these characters were all up on each other."

Penny and Leonard eventually fell in love and married on the show, while in real life Cuoco and Galecki have remained the best of friends.

"Luckily Johnny and I came out of (the breakup) so brilliantly. We're closer today than we ever were," said the former "8 Simple Rules" star.

Both actors also found love again themselves. Cuoco married equestrian Karl Cook in 2018, with Galecki attending their wedding ceremony.

Galecki, meanwhile, welcomed his first child, a baby boy named Avery, with girlfriend Alaina Meyer in December 2019.