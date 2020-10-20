Watch Kaley Cuoco in dramatic (and bloody) new role in 'The Flight Attendant'

If you're used to laughing along with Kaley Cuoco's antics on "The Big Bang Theory," brace yourself for some turbulence: Her newest TV foray is a thriller for HBO Max called "The Flight Attendant," and a new trailer looks super suspenseful!

In the trailer, which dropped Tuesday, Cuoco, 34, plays a pretty, perky, partying flight attendant who hooks up with one of the passengers:

Unfortunately (and this is no spoiler), her newfound bedmate turns up dead the next morning in the bed next to her. Not only that, she's literally got blood on her hand.

"When I woke up the next morning," we see her telling investigators next, "he was so alive!"

"The whole night, it just flickers," says a confused Cuoco in the trailer. HBO Max

We quickly see flashes of her cleaning up the room, confiding in her best friend, wearing a scarf and hiding, and attending a funeral.

According to a description of the series, "'The Flight Attendant' is a story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant (Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man — and no idea what happened."

The description adds that it's a dark comedic thriller based on the book of the same name by author Chris Bohjalian. Given that the trailer touts it's from the producers of "You," a series with a similar tone, we can imagine that there will be twists aplenty and jaw-dropping reveals.

This is Cuoco's first big live-action project since "The Big Bang Theory" wrapped up in 2019 after 12 seasons.

She shared the poster for the show on Instagram Monday:

"START STREAMING THANKSGIVING DAY," she wrote in the caption.

Mark your calendars or your DVRs for takeoff now: That's Nov. 26!

But she's not very credible,