Kaley Cuoco splits from husband Karl Cook after 3 years of marriage

Kaley Cuoco and her husband, Karl Cook, are calling it quits after three years of marriage.

The "Flight Attendant" star, 35, and the professional equestrian, 30, announced the news in a joint statement to TODAY.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the statement read. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

The statement continued, "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

Cuoco and Cook began dating in 2016 and tied the knot in June 2018. However, the pair didn't move into the same house together until the spring of 2020 after the construction of their dream home was completed.

"We are built. We are so excited," Cuoco told "Access Hollywood" at the time. "We have not spent an evening in it yet. Actually, Karl’s been at home and I said ‘Why don’t you go stay at the house?’ but he’s waiting for me to get there and have all the animals there.”

The former "Big Bang Theory" star told E! News in August 2019 that she and Cook had an "unconventional marriage."

"We have a very unconventional marriage, you know, we have different locations that we’re at a lot," she said. "You know, we’re not together every single day and I think, personally, it’s important, it works well for us. If we want to Instagram shame each other, Instagram shame each other. It just makes life really fun."

Cuoco celebrated the pair's third wedding anniversary in June with a heartfelt post on Instagram. Alongside a photo of the two smiling together, she wrote, "NY, June 30th, 2016 is the year we met. 2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married."

"Why have you stayed married to me for so long?!" she continued. "I’m sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea … happy anniversary!!!"

The marriage was Cuoco’s second marriage and Cook’s first. She married tennis player Ryan Sweeting three months after they began dating, at the end of 2013, and they split in 2015.