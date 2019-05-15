Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 15, 2019, 5:23 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

They’re going out with a bang!

Kaley Cuoco posted a photo on Instagram Tuesday night featuring her and her “Big Bang Theory” castmates enjoying one final dinner together as the comedy continues the countdown to Thursday's series finale.

“The last supper with my tv family,” Cuoco captioned it.

In the photo, Cuoco, 33, is seated at the far end of the table between Johnny Galecki and Melissa Rauch, who is flanked on her right side by Kunal Nayyar. Mayim Bialik and Simon Helberg are in the front of the picture, while Jim Parsons is next to Helberg.

Cuoco has been very open about how hard it is to say goodbye to the Emmy-winning show, which will wrap up tomorrow after 12 seasons, during which time it became the longest running multi-camera sitcom.

"It’s broken my heart," the actress told "Extra" last September. "I am so sad that it’s ending."

Shortly after word got out last summer that "The Big Bang Theory" was calling it quits, an emotional Cuoco pledged in an Instagram post to make the final season "the best season yet."

The rest of the cast has had a hard time embracing the show's end, as well.

"I haven't cried yet," Parsons told Ellen DeGeneres in January while appearing on the her daytime show with the rest of the cast. "I have a very deep fear, seriously, that something unexpected is going to happen and I'm going to absolutely lose my s---."

Parsons had also previously said that "it feels like the right time in my life" to walk away from the hit comedy. "It will be very, very sad when it does end, even knowing (I am) okay with it," he told Entertainment Weekly. "People are okay when they graduate but there are frequently tears at graduation."

Bialik has decided to usher in the end of this chapter of her career with a whole new look, debuting a new haircut for her post-"Bang" life.

New hair or not, something tells us we'll hear more from Cuoco, Bialik, Parsons and more after Penny, Sheldon and the rest of the gang officially bid us goodbye in the highly anticipated finale.