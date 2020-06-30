It's incredible how fast two years go by, but as Kaley Cuoco reminded us all, it's been 24 months since she tied the knot with equestrian Karl Cook!

The former "Big Bang Theory" actress (who's next slated to appear in HBO Max's "Flight Attendant") posted several photos on Monday from the couple's nuptials, and they really are super sweet. (Be sure to swipe through all of the pics.)

"Happy 2 year anniversary my darling @mrtankcook !!" Cuoco, 34, wrote in the caption. "How did I get so lucky? You are the coolest, weirdest, funniest, smartest, kindest, calmest, silliest, veggie growing, bunny wrangling, doggie rescuing, horse loving, beer/bourbon connoisseur, who loves and supports every move I make. I LOVE YOU and I LOVE US!!!!!"

Aww! The pictures show the newly marrieds still in their tux and lace gown greeting guests, sharing a dance, goofing around and giving each other a high-10 in the stables.

Cuoco and Cook, 29, began dating in 2016, and they became engaged the following year. They married June 30, 2018. Cook is her second husband; Cuoco was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2015.

Last year, for their first anniversary, the pair both marked the occasion on Instagram with very different images: She shared more wedding day delights, while he put up a short collage of videos and stills featuring his wife in more ... candid moments.

The pair have lived a slightly unusual married lifestyle; they only just moved in together in March, sharing a newly built house.

"We have a very unconventional marriage, you know, we have different locations that we're at a lot," she told E! News last year. "You know, we're not together every single day and I think, personally, it's important, it works well for us. If we want to Instagram shame each other, Instagram shame each other. It just makes life really fun."