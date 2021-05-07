Kaley Cuoco comments on whether she'd do a 'Big Bang Theory' reunion

"The Big Bang Theory" hasn't been gone all that long from our universe, but former star Kaley Cuoco says she'd be up for bringing the gang back together again!

"I would definitely be open to some sort of reunion show," she told E! News recently. "I can't wait for the 'Friends' one, and so I'm definitely open to doing one ourselves as well."

Could the "Big Bang Theory" gang be assembling again soon? Michael Yarish/Warner Bros.

Cuoco played Penny, the neighbor of genius scientists Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and eventually Leonard's wife on the series, which ran for 12 seasons between 2007-19.

The much-touted "Friends" reunion will be airing on HBO Max sometime this year (probably) but over 15 years will have passed between its 2004 ending and the new show.

But to Cuoco, who currently stars on and executive produces "The Flight Attendant," it's as if no time has passed at all since "The Big Bang Theory" came to a conclusion.

"It does still feel like yesterday that we wrapped," she continued. "I think everyone is kind of trying out their new paths and seeing what their next project is, and I'm excited to see how everyone flourishes."

She's done quite well for herself, earning a Golden Globe acting nomination for "The Flight Attendant," and making us all chuckle and love her even more as she revealed what not winning felt like.

So maybe a reunion won't happen right away. But down the road, anything is possible, she said.

"I think in a few years or whenever anyone's open to it, I definitely will be down for that," Cuoco, 35, said. "It was a life-changing experience for all of us, and it'd be great to do that for the fans, too, because we had such an amazing fan base that stuck with us for so long."

Related: