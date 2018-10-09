Kaley Cuoco doesn't 'need' hubby's money: 'If Karl left me tomorrow, I'd be fine'

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Kaley Cuoco doesn't need a man paying her way!

The fiercely independent "Big Bang Theory" star, who wed champion equestrian Karl Cook this past July, graces the cover of November's Women's Day magazine, and inside opens up about how important it is for her to have her own money.

"I like knowing that I’m (financially) set, because I’ve taken it upon myself to do that. I like to tell my friends, 'Always make sure you have your life going, and that you’re number one, so that anyone who comes into it — husband, or boyfriend, or girlfriend, however you roll — that’s just an added bonus to something you’re already creating,'" said the star.

“I don’t need Karl for anything," said Cuoco, 32, one of TV's highest-paid actresses. "If Karl left me tomorrow, I’d be fine. And he knows that, and he would be fine too."

When the pair met at a 2016 horse show, Cook had no idea Cuoco was famous.

"We bonded a lot over having the same kind of outlooks on life, insecurities, dating. He comes from a very well-to-do family, so there's all these (preconceived ideas) of being spoiled, and blah, blah, blah. And he's just the opposite," she said of her hubby, whose billionaire dad co-founded the software company Intuit.

Because Cook, 27, had never seen Cuoco on "The Big Bang Theory," he was able to appreciate her for who she really was.

"It was great because he never kissed my ass at all, and he never cared about any of that," Cuoco remembers. "He loved that I loved horses. It became a big talking point for us."