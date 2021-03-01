Kaley Cuoco's husband surprised her before the Golden Globes: 'You got me so good'

Kaley Cuoco’s husband gave her the surprise of all surprises on the eve of the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

The former “Big Bang Theory” star took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Feb. 27 to detail and document the sweet surprise her husband, Karl Cook concocted for the special day.

Look who's here! kaleycuoco / Instagram

“Most of you know that Karl has been away at WEF (Winter Equestrian Festival), a big equestrian event circuit for many, many, many weeks and was not going to be able to come back for the Globes tomorrow but we had talked about it and it was okay because it’s virtual and I didn’t want to make him come back for that,” she explained in the Instagram Stories video. “Well, I just answered the door and he showed up.”

So sweet. kaleycuoco / Instagram

Cuoco, 35, switched the camera over to her husband, who jokingly said, “I showed up, I was in the area” while she began to cry.

“You got me so good,” she told him. “I can’t believe you did that!”

She said her shirt was stained with tears. kaleycuoco / Instagram

Cook, 30, told Cuoco that he was just happy that his surprise worked. “I’m so glad you’re here,” Cuoco said to which Cook replied in the same vein, “I’m so glad I’m here.”

Cuoco and Cook celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary last June, just a few months after they officially moved in together. The couple began dating in 2016 and got engaged the following year.

Cuoco is nominated for best actress in a television series, comedy or musical for her role as Cassandra Bowden in HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant" at tonight's Golden Globes. In addition to her nomination for her performance, the show itself got a nomination for best TV series, musical or comedy, earning Cuoco a second nom as she serves as executive producer of the show.

The actor shared two tear-filled videos to Instagram earlier this month of her reaction to receiving her first two Golden Globes nominations, captioning the post, “Thank you @goldenglobes #hfpa I will never ever forget this moment and I can’t stop crying ... so proud of my entire team @flightattendantonmax ✈️ !!!!! YES NORMAN! 🐾”

In the first video, Cuoco can be seen listening to Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson announce the nominations for her category. After hearing her own name, Cuoco immediately burst into tears and dropped her phone before crying into her hands.

“Oh my God, I can’t believe it,” she said.

The second video included a clip of a shocked Cuoco discovering that “The Flight Attendant” was nominated, earning a similar reaction to her own nomination, this time with fewer tears. After hearing the show's name, the actor immediately threw her hands into the air and began to scream, "Oh my God!"

“I cannot believe it," she told the camera in disbelief.