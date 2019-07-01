It's been one year since Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook said their "I dos," and in honor of that happy occasion, both husband and wife have taken to Instagram to share some special photos.

But the photos they shared don't look anything alike.

The former "Big Bang Theory" star kicked off the anniversary celebration with a set of picture-perfect moments from their wedding and reception, including one in which the bride and groom swapped vows beneath an archway of roses.

(Be sure to swipe or click through to see them all.)

"Happy one year anniversary to my incredible other half!" the 33-year-old wrote in the caption. "I still can’t believe you’re mine and I’m never letting you go!"

Cook made it clear that he's just as thrilled as she is in a post of his own. He just took a different approach.

Rather than putting the spotlight on polished pics from their big day, the 28-year-old decided to celebrate the everyday with a collection of candid — and sometimes less-than-flattering — images of the woman he loves.

He opened with a video clip of Cuoco panicking after having accidentally pulled a section of her eyelashes, and the pics that followed just got better from there.

One of several candid pictures Karl Cook shared in honor of his first wedding anniversary with wife Kaley Cuoco. @mrtankcook/Instagram

In another shot, Cuoco can be seen flashing a beautiful smile, complete with what appears to be spinach stuck between her teeth.

He also shared a photo of his snoozing wife from an angle no one wants to be photographed from.

Kaley Cuoco catches some sleep in a photo husband Karl Cook shared on Instagram. @mrtankcook/Instagram

But don't get the wrong idea. Cook didn't post those photos to embarrass his bride. Well, not only to embarrass her.

He also did it to honor her.

"Everyone posts wedding pictures amongst other idealized images on their anniversary," he wrote. "Not me, these are images of my gorgeous wife I remember. I love you."