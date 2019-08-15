Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook are all about giving each other their space.

The former “Big Bang Theory” star tells E! News that she and Cook don’t live together, but are working on making that happen.

“We’re building our dream house. We’re eventually going to be under the same roof forever,” Cuoco said.

Cuoco and Cook attend a party for the series finale of her sitcom, "The Big Bang Theory." FilmMagic

Cuoco, 33, and Cook, 28, aren't alone in the unusual living arrangement. Gwyneth Paltrow told In Style she and her husband, Brad Falchuk, are only now getting ready to live together, even though they married last September.

“Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody (in the family) take it in and let the dust settle. And now we’re moving in together this month,” Paltrow shared.

Cook and Cuoco at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this year. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Cuoco admitted she and Cook, who tied the knot last year, aren’t exactly traditional.

“We have a very unconventional marriage, you know, we have different locations that we’re at a lot,” she said. “You know, we’re not together every single day and I think, personally, it’s important, it works well for us. If we want to Instagram shame each other, Instagram shame each other. It just makes life really fun.”

“He loves his Instagram posts. He’s his biggest fan,” she added laughing.

Cook has a reputation for being a joker on the social media platform, often posting funny shots and videos of Cuoco.

Cuoco and Cook, a champion equestrian, may not live together and have fun teasing each other on Instagram, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the actress is casual about their finances.

“I don’t need Karl for anything," she told Women's Health last year. "If Karl left me tomorrow, I’d be fine. And he knows that, and he would be fine too."