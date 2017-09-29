Oops! Kaley Cuoco reveals awkward — but hilarious — TSA incident

share tweet pin email

Kaley Cuoco likes to be prepared when she travels, but for a wine lover that can come with certain risks — which the "Big Bang Theory" star learned the hard way before a recent flight.

On Thursday, the actress opened up to late-night host Jimmy Kimmel about an awkward but hilarious airport security incident that brought Cuoco face to face with one very concerned TSA agent.

It started when the agent stopped Cuoco, who was traveling to Australia with boyfriend Karl Cook, after a security scanner detected a suspicious item in her Gucci bag.

"She starts searching through, and she pulls a wine opener out of my purse," the 31-year-old said. "Like, a real one, with arms. Like the Rabbit."

"I was like, 'Oh, my God! That's like a weapon," she continued.

FilmMagic "The Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco recently learned traveling with a wine opener is a no-no.

Then the agent began searching several smaller bags tucked inside Cuoco's purse.

"She takes out my makeup bag and I go, 'Well, she's not going to find anything in there,'" Cuoco told Kimmel.

Of course, she did: "I had a second wine opener in my makeup bag," the actress said. "I'm like, 'Oh, my God, I'm going to be on a no-fly list.'"

The self-proclaimed "huge drinker" explained: "I love my wine."

But, she added, she's started to get into bourbon lately: "Probably because I'm not allowed to carry a wine opener!" she joked.

