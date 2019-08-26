Warning to those who try to be funny on the internet and elsewhere: Not everybody gets the joke.

That's what former "Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco and her husband, Karl Cook, have been learning lately, after she noted in an interview that they weren't even living together. To many fans, this translated into possible divorce.

Not so, says Cuoco, who shut down all such musings in a comment Saturday on — where else? — a goofy photo Cook had posted on Instagram.

"In my just over year of marriage I have many times found myself gazing over at my wife in awe of her beauty and grace. This is not one of those times, this time makes me wonder, '@kaleycuoco where’s your neck?' Omg I love you so much honey!!!" wrote Cook.

Cuoco commented back, "I read somewhere that we are divorcing and living separate lives. It's worth mentioning."

On her own Instagram page, Cuoco posted a new picture of her cuddling up with Cook, no jokes intended at all.

"Mine," was all she wrote.

But her former "Big Bang" co-star (and ex-boyfriend) Johnny Galecki was not going to leave that just sitting there. He called the picture "fake" and then added, "This is totally cropped. Karl was laughing with me on a small island off Turkish Keys. No one will believe this, (Kaley) #solame."

All in good fun!

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki dated in real life and married on "The Big Bang Theory," and are now just friends who are fine with teasing one another. Michael Yarish

Eyebrows were collectively raised earlier this month when Cuoco told E! News that she and her husband don't yet live together.

"We have a very unconventional marriage, you know, we have different locations that we're at a lot," she said. "You know, we're not together every single day and I think, personally, it's important, it works well for us. If we want to Instagram shame each other, (we) Instagram shame each other. It just makes life really fun."

She noted, "We're building our dream house. We're eventually going to be under the same roof forever."

And once they are, we expect a whole lot more funny sleeping pictures of Cuoco!