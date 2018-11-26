Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Sarah Jackson

Thanksgiving may be over, but Kaley Cuoco is still eager to show how thankful she is for her husband!

"The Big Bang Theory" star posted a picture of herself with her husband, Karl Cook, on Instagram on Sunday to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their engagement.

The two are looking cute in Mickey and Minnie ears as they share a kiss in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

"Same place, same pose, same love, a year later," the caption reads. "[H]ow has so much happened since then? Thanks for marrying me." She capped it off with the hashtag "annualdisneyadventure."

"The Big Bang Theory" alum's Instagram story also showed pictures of the happy couple going on Splash Mountain, Thunder Mountain and Space Mountain.

The couple also took time to celebrate Cuoco's 33rd birthday, which is Nov. 30, a few days early. Cuoco's Instagram story includes a photo of the couple with a Mickey Mouse-themed cake at the amusement park with the hashtag "club33disneyland."

Cook popped the question on Cuoco's birthday last year. The two also took a trip to Disneyland last December, a few weeks after they got engaged, and they tied the knot at a ranch near San Diego this past June.

Cuoco certainly likes to commemorate the milestones in her relationship with Cook. In October, she also went on Instagram to celebrate their three-month wedding anniversary.

Here's to many more anniversaries and trips to Disneyland for the two!