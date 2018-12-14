Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Sarah Jackson

Better late than never to go on your honeymoon!

Kaley Cuoco and her husband, equestrian Karl Cook, have finally taken their special trip after getting married in June.

"The Big Bang Theory" star posted a photo of the couple in Switzerland with the famous Matterhorn mountain in the background, with the caption, "The Honeymooners."

Cuoco's Instagram Stories showed other highlights from the couple's getaway.

In one video, Cuoco could be heard saying, "Oh, my God, babe, this is a dream," as the couple took in the view. The caption on the video read, "I can't believe we are here!!!! This has been my dream and @mrtankcook turned it into a reality."

Cuoco's story went on to show the couple's personalized Toblerone chocolate bars, featuring a picture of the Matterhorn on the box.

Cuoco also included a photo from a meal with a heart drawn around Cook's smiling face, and a video of the view from the resort at which the couple stayed.

"I can't deal," Cuoco captioned one photo of the picturesque mountains.

Cuoco and Cook are definitely having a blast on their honeymoon! Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

The fun didn't stop there. In another video, the couple was enjoying the snow when Cook had a surprise in store for Cuoco.

"I legit cannot make a snowball," Cuoco said. Moments later, Cook hurled a snowball at her. A stunned Cuoco coughed and yelled, "Are you freaking joking? Are you joking?" as Cook laughed in the background.

"You said you couldn't make one. I wanted to show you," he explained in a follow-up video.

From the gorgeous views to their custom chocolates and impromptu snowball fights, it looks like the couple has plenty to take in. We hope they're enjoying their winter wonderland!