Kaley Cuoco and husband are finally moving in together this spring

Kaley Cuoco is finally moving in with her husband, Karl Cook.

The former "Big Bang Theory" star told "Access Hollywood" that the newlyweds have finished building their dream home and will be shacking up together this spring.

"We are built. We are so excited,” said Cuoco, 34. “We have not spent an evening in it yet. Actually, Karl's been at home and I said ‘Why don’t you go stay at the house?’ but he’s waiting for me to get there and have all the animals there.”

The actress has been living in New York City while she films the upcoming HBO Max series "The Flight Attendant."

Kaley Cuoco and hubby Karl Cook are moving in together in April, nearly two years after the couple said "I do." Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

“When I wrap in April, that will be our first time in our new house,” she added, joking, “We're going steady. He gave me his letterman jacket and we're moving in together.”

"Everyone was so crazed that we didn't live together and I was like, 'Why do you care?'" she added.

The actress surprised fans when she told E! News last August that she and and her equestrian hubby, 29, were living apart. "We’re building our dream house. We’re eventually going to be under the same roof forever,” she explained.

She added that the couple, who tied the knot in June 2018, have always enjoyed doing things in their own untraditional way.

“We have a very unconventional marriage, you know, we have different locations that we’re at a lot,” Cuoco said. “You know, we’re not together every single day and I think, personally, it’s important, it works well for us. If we want to Instagram shame each other, Instagram shame each other. It just makes life really fun.”